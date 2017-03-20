Dead Rising 4 DLC & Mini Golf Announced

CapCom Unity
has details on Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising
, new DLC
coming to Dead Rising 4 on April 4th for the Windows 10 edition and April 11th
on Steam. They also reveal plans for Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf
,
because a zombie outbreak shouldn't get in the way of a fun date. Each will be
available individually, or as part of a Dead Rising 4 season pass. Here's the
plan:
Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising
In Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising, Frank West has succumbed to the undead infection
and become the latest member of Willamette’s horde in an all-new single player
story, releasing on April 4 for Xbox One and Windows 10 and on April 11 for
Steam.
Players will take control of a freshly-infected Frank West as the Willamette
outbreak is far from over. Losing his humanity, Frank shambles through the city
with a new hunger that can’t be satiated by food court burritos. Seemingly
incurable, West will find help from an unlikely ally and be forced to fight to
hold onto what makes him human as he races to find a cure for himself. Frank
West’s new zombie form brings all new abilities and strength, while forcing him
to feed upon other members of the horde to stay alive.
Can Frank save himself, and a group of survivors that he’s come to care about,
before the government deals with the outbreak for good? How nutritious is a
zombie foot, really? Can Frank stick to his Paleo diet?
Dead Rising 4: Frank Rising is included in the Dead Rising 4 Season Pass, which
is available for purchase in the Microsoft Store and on Steam. Players can also
get the pack on its own for $9.99 (USD) / €9.99 / £7.99, or get the game and the
Season Pass together in the Dead Rising 4 Digital Deluxe Edition.
Super Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf
Once Frank has stopped contemplating ripping your liver out of your body for an
afternoon snack, his thoughts begin to turn towards the fairway. Having survived
the outbreak in Willamette, it’s time for players to master the greens in Super
Ultra Dead Rising 4 Mini Golf, coming soon for Xbox One, Windows 10 and Steam.
With multiple holes of undead destruction and chaos, players will pitch and putt
on greens in the Willamette Mall and surrounding town. Unlock specialized golf
clubs, costumes and balls as Frank West trades photojournalism for color
commentary of the on-course action. Collect Power-Ups to take the game to the
next level and take out zombies with explosive style, while keeping swings low
and the kill count high. Hone your swing solo in single player, fight for the
high sore online in 4-player multiplayer, or feed your friends potato chips and
zombie feet as they join you in your living room for turn-based co-op
play.