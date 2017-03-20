Motorsport Manger Free Week

Motorsport Manager™ puts you in the driving seat of your very own motorsport team – you will hire the drivers, research the technology and make all the key split-second decisions on race day; and it is more accessible than ever with a 2D mode available, enabling it to be played using lower spec PCs. You can also create, share and discover user-generated content as Motorsport Manager™ is Steam Workshop enabled, allowing you to design your own car livery, as well as much more.



To help you get started in your career as a Motorsport Manager™, we have some helpful tips and advice straight from the pit wall. After months of waiting, it’s time to head Down Under once again for the Australian GP, which makes this the perfect time to watch the second video here in our Motorsport Manager™ “From the Pit Wall” video series starring F1 technical analyst Karun Chandhok.



With just two pre-season tests under their belts, all the teams will take to the track in Melbourne unsure of how best to set up their new charges for the testing Albert Park layout. They would therefore be wise to listen up, with the challenge of finding the optimum tyre camber, suspension stiffness or gear ratios, amongst numerous other adjustable features in Motorsport Manager™, so critical to their success in challenging for the chequered flag.