U.K. Sales Charts

[Mar 20, 2017, 09:12 am ET] - Post a Comment

The top five remains the same on the GFK Chart-Track chart of the 30 bestselling PC games in the U.K. for the week ending March 18th. This has the Sims 4 residing in its customary number one spot. The all platforms top 40 chart for the same period is almost as stable, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands retains the top spot on that one. Their summary has further details:

In a quiet week for new releases, ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ occupies the top spot for a second week.

It is a good start to the year for Ubisoft who now have the most weeks at No1 so far in 2017 with four (‘For Honor’ also grabbed two weeks at the top a month ago). An impressive second week for ‘Lego Worlds’ sees it leapfrog ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’, up one place to No2 with only a 34% decline in sales. ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’, Sony’s biggest ever PS4 launch of a new IP, has to settle for No3. Familiar faces, ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ and ‘FIFA 17’ remain popular; GTA creeping up one place to No4, while FIFA shimmies up two places to No5. ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ is now the only Switch game in the Top 10, down 2 places to No6, while ‘1-2 Switch’ falls from No9 to No17. Retailer hardware bundling propels 3 old Xbox One exclusives back in to the Top 40, with re-entries for ‘Forza Motorsport 5’ at No16, ‘Rare Reply’ at No27 and ‘Ryse: Son of Rome’ at No31. A retailer promotion also signals a re-entry for ‘Homefront: The Revolution’, back in the Top 40 at No22. The only new title to make the Top 40 this week is ‘Styx: Shards of Darkness’ from Focus Home Interactive & Maximum Games, debuting at No37.

