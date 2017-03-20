In a quiet week for new releases, ‘Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands’ occupies the top spot for a second week.



It is a good start to the year for Ubisoft who now have the most weeks at No1 so far in 2017 with four (‘For Honor’ also grabbed two weeks at the top a month ago). An impressive second week for ‘Lego Worlds’ sees it leapfrog ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’, up one place to No2 with only a 34% decline in sales. ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’, Sony’s biggest ever PS4 launch of a new IP, has to settle for No3. Familiar faces, ‘Grand Theft Auto V’ and ‘FIFA 17’ remain popular; GTA creeping up one place to No4, while FIFA shimmies up two places to No5. ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ is now the only Switch game in the Top 10, down 2 places to No6, while ‘1-2 Switch’ falls from No9 to No17. Retailer hardware bundling propels 3 old Xbox One exclusives back in to the Top 40, with re-entries for ‘Forza Motorsport 5’ at No16, ‘Rare Reply’ at No27 and ‘Ryse: Son of Rome’ at No31. A retailer promotion also signals a re-entry for ‘Homefront: The Revolution’, back in the Top 40 at No22. The only new title to make the Top 40 this week is ‘Styx: Shards of Darkness’ from Focus Home Interactive & Maximum Games, debuting at No37.