Out of the Blue

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Happy first day of spring to all of us in the northern hemisphere, as the spring equinox already passed earlier this morning. This is the autumnal equinox below the equator, so happy fall where that is applicable. The forecast calls for highs in the 50°F+ range today and tomorrow, but it's supposed to stay below freezing on Wednesday, so we may not be completely done with winter yet. But much of last week's huge snowfall has already melted off, so we're well on our way, which makes me very happy. Won't be long before we have opening ceremonies for the soon-to-move Manstovia.
R.I.P.: Bernie Wrightson Dead- Swamp Thing Co-Creator Dies At 68.
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 20 March 2017, 17:41.
Chatbear Announcements.