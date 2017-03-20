Out of the Blue

 
[Mar 20, 2017, 09:11 am ET] - 6 Comments

Happy first day of spring to all of us in the northern hemisphere, as the spring equinox already passed earlier this morning. This is the autumnal equinox below the equator, so happy fall where that is applicable. The forecast calls for highs in the 50°F+ range today and tomorrow, but it's supposed to stay below freezing on Wednesday, so we may not be completely done with winter yet. But much of last week's huge snowfall has already melted off, so we're well on our way, which makes me very happy. Won't be long before we have opening ceremonies for the soon-to-move Manstovia.

R.I.P.: Bernie Wrightson Dead- Swamp Thing Co-Creator Dies At 68.

Sprung Links: Thanks Ant and Acleacius.
Play: Park a Lot 3.
Boss Level Shootout.
Link: YouTuber Creates Lego Replica Of Symmetra's Weapon From Overwatch.
Story: Spring equinox 2017- Five things about the beginning of spring.
Science: Bacteria Are Brewing Up the Next Generation of Antivenoms.
A Stunning Video of Mars That Took Three Months to Stitch Together—by Hand.
Amazon tribe has lowest heart risk ever seen.
Media: How To Trap A Self Driving Car.

