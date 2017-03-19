Star Citizen Swapping DX12 for Vulkan

|
A post to the RSI Community Forums explains a change in plans for Star Citizen. In response to a question on the topic, Cloud Imperium’s Alistair Brown explains they are now planning to support the Vulkan graphics API instead of DirectX 12 in their spaceflight game (thanks DSOGaming). Among other advantages, this will not require the use of Windows 10. He explains their reasoning in full here:
