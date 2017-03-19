 
Steam Top 10

[Mar 19, 2017, 11:32 am ET] - Post a Comment

Here's the new list of bestselling titles on Steam for the week gone by. Now with 80% less Ghost Recon Wildlands:

  1. NieR:Automata
  2. Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands
  3. H1Z1: King of the Kill
  4. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
  5. Total War: WARHAMMER
  6. Oxygen Not Included
  7. DOOM
  8. BioShock: The Collection
  9. Grand Theft Auto V
  10. HITMAN

