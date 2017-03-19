Out of the Blue

|
I spoke too soon when bragging on getting out of shoveling when the snowstorm missed us yesterday. I got a text from my contractor saying they dumpster will be picked up at the crack of dawn tomorrow, so it mustn't be blocked. At first I dismissed this, as we aren't parked in front of it. But then I realized I didn't bother to shovel it out completely because, well, dumpster. So I guess I'll have to head out there today at take care of some business. The sun has been working on the snow, so the piles are smaller, but I'm guessing there are some layers of ice in there, so I may be ringing out winter in style today.
R.I.P.: A Father Of Rock 'N' Roll, Chuck Berry Dies At 90.
R.I.P.: Jimmy Breslin, chronicler of wise guys and underdogs, dies.
