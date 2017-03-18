 
Diablo III Season 10 Details

[Mar 18, 2017, 4:19 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Battle.net has a first look at what to expect from Season 10 for Diablo III. They say this will begin on March 31st, and for the first time will come to consoles as well as PCs. Here are the sets being offered through Haedrig's Gift this season:

In addition, the set you receive will depend on the Class of the character you’re playing when you open each Haedrig’s Gift. To collect a full Class Set, you’ll need to open all three on the same character.

Here are the sets granted by Haedrig’s Gift in Season 10:

  • Barbarian – The Legacy of Raekor
  • Crusader – Armor of Akkhan
  • Demon Hunter – Embodiment of the Marauder
  • Monk – Inna’s Mantra
  • Witch Doctor – Zunimassa’s Haunt
  • Wizard – Delsere’s Magnum Opus

