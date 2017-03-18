Diablo III Season 10 Details

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Battle.net has a first look at what to expect from Season 10 for Diablo III. They say this will begin on March 31st, and for the first time will come to consoles as well as PCs. Here are the sets being offered through Haedrig's Gift this season:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 18 March 2017, 22:47.
Chatbear Announcements.