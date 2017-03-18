Diablo III Season 10 Details

In addition, the set you receive will depend on the Class of the character you’re playing when you open each Haedrig’s Gift. To collect a full Class Set, you’ll need to open all three on the same character.



Here are the sets granted by Haedrig’s Gift in Season 10:

Barbarian – The Legacy of Raekor

Crusader – Armor of Akkhan

Demon Hunter – Embodiment of the Marauder

Monk – Inna’s Mantra

Witch Doctor – Zunimassa’s Haunt

Wizard – Delsere’s Magnum Opus