HITMAN First Anniversary Infographic

By the way if you haven’t tried out Contracts mode in a while, there have been a few changes. There is a search and share system plus there are now tags so you can quickly select the type of contract you want to play - so if you love Sapienza and sniper rifles, then you can quickly find a Contract to your liking and with over 250,000 Contracts available to play today that’s a good thing.



We are having a blast making this game, and we hope you are enjoying playing it, whether you joined us a year ago, more recently with the launch of the box or you’ve just joined today..! The HITMAN community is continuing to grow bigger and more awesome every day.