 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

HITMAN First Anniversary Infographic

[Mar 18, 2017, 4:19 pm ET] - 4 Comments

IO Interactive celebrates the first anniversary of their episodic HITMAN game with the release of a one year of HITMAN infographic. This includes all sorts of tidbits and factoids, such as how there is more words in the game's AI dialogue than in the entire Lord of the Rings trilogy. Here's their concluding message:

By the way if you haven’t tried out Contracts mode in a while, there have been a few changes. There is a search and share system plus there are now tags so you can quickly select the type of contract you want to play - so if you love Sapienza and sniper rifles, then you can quickly find a Contract to your liking and with over 250,000 Contracts available to play today that’s a good thing.

We are having a blast making this game, and we hope you are enjoying playing it, whether you joined us a year ago, more recently with the launch of the box or you’ve just joined today..! The HITMAN community is continuing to grow bigger and more awesome every day.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Diablo III Season 10 Details
HITMAN First Anniversary Infographic
Dota 2 New Juggernaut Arcana Style
Saturday Patches
Gatherings & Competitions
Saturday Consolidation
Saturday Metaverse
Saturday Tech Bits
Saturday Safety Dance
Saturday Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
NieR:Automata Released
KONA Released
WARTILE Early Access
Mass Effect: Andromeda 4K Trailer
SMITE Turning Three
Evening Patches 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.