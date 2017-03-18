 
Dota 2 New Juggernaut Arcana Style

[Mar 18, 2017, 4:19 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Steam News details the release of a new patch for Dota 2. A separate update on the Dota 2 blog has more on what this adds to Valve's MOBA:

Today the Juggernaut receives a new ‘Origins’ style for his Bladeform Legacy Arcana. Score ten kills with Omnislash to unlock this second form. With a new gem counter and overhead effect that track your total Omnislash kills, you can watch your tally increase in each battle as the Juggernaut’s mask burns with the energy of the fallen.

This update includes the release of Player Cards for The Kiev Major. Head into the Compendium section of your Battle Pass to unwrap your cards and start planning Fantasy Challenge rosters. You can also add Player Cards to your Dota 2 profile to show off your favorites.

