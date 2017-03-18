Out of the Blue

Was a quiet evening here at the BlueTower, here's hoping that if you were celebrating St. Paddy's that you didn't suffer too badly this morning. Speaking of suffering, it sounds like we're being spared some here today. There was another dumping of snow in the forecast, but its approach has been met by repeated downgrades to the projected accumulation. At this point it sounds like this probably won't require shoveling at all, which is certainly a relief to those of us who already had to dig out once or twice this week.