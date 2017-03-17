NieR:Automata Released

Steam News
announces the
release of NieR:Automata
for Windows, or as the announcement reads, "NieR:Automataâ„¢," the new
action/RPG from Square Enix.
This news post
has some details of interest to those using older Radeon
drivers and on how to run in 4K resolution, even though this is not official
supported. Here's the deal on the game:
NieR: Automata tells the story of
androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia
overrun by powerful machines.
Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world.
In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of
android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and
androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the
world.
Key Features:
- Action-Packed Battles – Players will switch
between using melee and ranged attacks in battle against hordes of enemies
and challenging bosses across a variety of open field maps. The tight
controls and incredibly fluid combat are simple to learn for newcomers while
offering plenty of depth for more experienced action gamers. Players can
perform high-speed battle actions—combining light and heavy attacks—and
switch through an arsenal of weaponry while evading enemies with speed and
style.
- Beautifully Desolate Open-World – The game
seamlessly joins together hauntingly beautiful vistas and locations with no
area loading. The environments are rendered in 60fps and contain a wealth of
sub-events in addition to the main storyline.
- Masterfully Crafted Story and Characters – NieR:
Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S and A2 and their ferocious
battle to reclaim a machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful weapons
known as machine lifeforms.
- Elements of an RPG – Players will obtain a variety
of weapon types, level up in battle, learn new combat skills, and customise
a loadout that caters to their playstyle.
- Utilise the Pod Support System to Assist In and
Outside of Battle – Pods can attack the enemy in both manual and lock-on
modes. They can also assist outside of battle, such as allowing the player
to glide through the air. Pods can be enhanced throughout the game, with
upgrades including new attack methods and variations.
- “Auto Mode” Available for Beginners – Novice
players can elect “Auto Mode” for easy attacks and evasions.