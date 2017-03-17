 
KONA Released

[Mar 17, 2017, 7:47 pm ET]

Ravenscourt and Parabole announce the release of KONA, following a year of early access for this survival/horror adventure for Windows, OS X, and Linux. This can be found through various digital distributors, including GOG.com and Steam. Here's a launch trailer along with a bit on the game:

Northern Canada, 1970. A strange blizzard ravages Atamipek Lake. Step into the shoes of private detective Carl Fauberet to explore the eerie village, investigate surreal events, and battle the elements to survive.

KONA is a game submerged in mystery and intrigue, one with a spine tingling narrative and unflinching drama that unfolds building the tension throughout.

FEATURES RECAP

Step into a surreal interactive tale of mystery and investigate the perplexing quietness in the entire town

  • Explore a vast, frigid Northern environment and battle the elements to survive
  • Complete the first of four chapters, each offering two to eight hours of compelling gameplay
  • Enjoy the atmospheric soundtrack featuring music by Quebec folk band Curé Label
  • Experience the tale through the omniscient, third-person storyteller
  • Go back in time with a vintage look and feel reminiscent of 1970s rural community

