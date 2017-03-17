KONA Released

Northern Canada, 1970. A strange blizzard ravages Atamipek Lake. Step into the shoes of private detective Carl Fauberet to explore the eerie village, investigate surreal events, and battle the elements to survive.



KONA is a game submerged in mystery and intrigue, one with a spine tingling narrative and unflinching drama that unfolds building the tension throughout.



Step into a surreal interactive tale of mystery and investigate the perplexing quietness in the entire town

Explore a vast, frigid Northern environment and battle the elements to survive

Complete the first of four chapters, each offering two to eight hours of compelling gameplay

Enjoy the atmospheric soundtrack featuring music by Quebec folk band Curé Label

Experience the tale through the omniscient, third-person storyteller

Go back in time with a vintage look and feel reminiscent of 1970s rural community