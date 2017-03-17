WARTILE Early Access

Early access to WARTILE is now available
on Steam, offering the
chance to try out this Windows strategy game that simulates a tabletop
miniatures experience.
This video shows off how this looks, and here are some details:
Wartile
is a single player and multiplayer real time tabletop inspired game for PC with
a strong turn based flavor. The game replicates the feeling of playing a
tabletop game but with a tactical edge and more immediate combat. Each Battle
Board is an intricately realised digital diorama complete with tiles that allow
players to strategize their tactical moves and attack in real time. Units are
fully customizable with armor, weapons and new stat tokens that players can pick
up throughout the game by completing special challenges. Stat tokens provide
points that players can add to their characters’ stats which unlock when players
level up and are found in each of the various Battle Boards in the game. Players
can add a tactical slant to their close quarter and ranged combat moves by
utilizing Ability cards and Godly cards as their figurines gain more experience
and by completing special Battle Board objectives. Godly cards and abilities can
be assembled by the player before engaging in battle and used during combat.
These cards can easily change the course of the fight should the odds be stacked
against their favor.
The game eventually plans to include a wide range of detailed environments,
including Norwegian mountains, murky swamps, rocky English coastlines, dark
dungeons and sweeping grasslands. Wartile also allows players to unlock and
collect an array of different characters, all with different combat abilities to
provide a choice of tactical options before they embark on each quest.
Wartile’s beautifully realised digital dioramas and innovative game mechanics
aim to bring a wholly unique and refreshing perspective to the RTS genre.
Players will be challenged to utilise their Viking figurines carefully in both
ranged and hand to hand combat as they navigate each Battle Board toward their
objective. Wartile will also be making an eagerly awaited appearance at EGX
Rezzed in London’s Tobacco Dock in the Unreal Showcase Zone from the 30th March
through to 1st April.