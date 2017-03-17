 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Mass Effect: Andromeda 4K Trailer

[Mar 17, 2017, 7:47 pm ET] - 13 Comments

The GeForce website now features a new trailer with a look at Mass Effect: Andromeda in 4K with HDR enabled. With that in mind, they warn you need the right setup to see how the game looks with the right setup:

Watch our NVIDIA GeForce exclusive Mass Effect: Andromeda Tech Trailer featuring exclusive gameplay and developer interviews, shot in glorious 4K HDR at BioWare Edmonton. Please note that this video is best experienced on a 4K HDR display.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
NieR:Automata Released
KONA Released
WARTILE Early Access
Mass Effect: Andromeda 4K Trailer
SMITE Turning Three
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Warhammer 40,000 - Eternal Crusade Free Edition Launched
Diablo III Adding Build Switching and Perfect Items 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.