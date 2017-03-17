SMITE Turning Three

The SMITE website
announces plans to celebrate the upcoming third anniversary of SMITE
starting
next week. Hi-Rez promises a week of festivities starting next Tuesday:
We’re
turning 3 this year! (that’s right, we’re almost out of our toddler years!)
To celebrate, we’ve got tons of stuff going on during SMITE’s Birthday Week.
Starting Tuesday, March 21st to Monday, March 27th, earn Double Login Bonuses by
logging in each day AND unlock the Birthday Global Emote for FREE by completing
1 First Win of the Week during the Birthday week.
We’re also going to be holding another Community Skin Contest (last year, the
community voted on Fallen Lord Chronos)! We’ll be posting more information on
Tuesday.
There’s also something unique going on every day in SMITE:
- Tuesday, March 21st
- 3x Worshipers
- 25% off the Roman Pantheon Chest
- Wednesday, March 22nd
- 50% off all Voice Packs
- 25% off Hindu Pantheon Chest
- Thursday, March 23rd
- 50% off all purchasable Ward Skins and Avatars
- 25% off Greek Pantheon Chest
- Friday, March 24th
- Unlock a free Enigma Chest roll for each First
Win of the Day (9 max!)
- 25% off Chinese Pantheon Chest
- Saturday, March 25th
- 2x Everything
- 25% off Mayan Pantheon Chest
- Sunday, March 26th
- Earn 90 Gems for completing 3 First Wins of
the Day
- 25% off Norse Pantheon Chest
- Monday, March 27th
- Earn a Cutesy Avatar Chest Roll after 1 First
Win of the Day (only on first win)
- All Pantheon Chests 25% off
We’ll be announcing more surprises closer to the Birthday week, so stay
tuned!