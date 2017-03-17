SMITE Turning Three

We’re turning 3 this year! (that’s right, we’re almost out of our toddler years!)



To celebrate, we’ve got tons of stuff going on during SMITE’s Birthday Week. Starting Tuesday, March 21st to Monday, March 27th, earn Double Login Bonuses by logging in each day AND unlock the Birthday Global Emote for FREE by completing 1 First Win of the Week during the Birthday week.



We’re also going to be holding another Community Skin Contest (last year, the community voted on Fallen Lord Chronos)! We’ll be posting more information on Tuesday.



There’s also something unique going on every day in SMITE:

Tuesday, March 21st 3x Worshipers 25% off the Roman Pantheon Chest

Wednesday, March 22nd 50% off all Voice Packs 25% off Hindu Pantheon Chest

Thursday, March 23rd 50% off all purchasable Ward Skins and Avatars 25% off Greek Pantheon Chest

Friday, March 24th Unlock a free Enigma Chest roll for each First Win of the Day (9 max!) 25% off Chinese Pantheon Chest

Saturday, March 25th 2x Everything 25% off Mayan Pantheon Chest

Sunday, March 26th Earn 90 Gems for completing 3 First Wins of the Day 25% off Norse Pantheon Chest

Monday, March 27th Earn a Cutesy Avatar Chest Roll after 1 First Win of the Day (only on first win) All Pantheon Chests 25% off



We’ll be announcing more surprises closer to the Birthday week, so stay tuned!