Warhammer 40,000 - Eternal Crusade Free Edition Launched

A free-to-play edition of Warhammer 40,000 - Eternal Crusade is now on Steam, allowing wider access to this sci-fi third-person shooter. BANDAI NAMCO says this does not make it a free-to-play game, apparently trying to avoid the stigma this carries. There are now three different versions of the game, the free one, a $19.99 USD Squadron Edition, and a $49.99 Imperium Edition. This post explains the changes:
