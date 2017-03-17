Warhammer 40,000 - Eternal Crusade Free Edition Launched

We didn't put in a bunch of pay walls. There is only one. Upgrade to Premium. And when you purchase more than 20,000 RTC, you get to spend the 20,000 RTC, it's not used to upgrade. It's a threshold you have to pass, nothing else.



As always, you don't have to buy a single thing in the in-game store to get the best stuff, that all comes from playing and we'll continue to keep it that way.