 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Warhammer 40,000 - Eternal Crusade Free Edition Launched

[Mar 17, 2017, 09:42 am ET] - 8 Comments

A free-to-play edition of Warhammer 40,000 - Eternal Crusade is now on Steam, allowing wider access to this sci-fi third-person shooter. BANDAI NAMCO says this does not make it a free-to-play game, apparently trying to avoid the stigma this carries. There are now three different versions of the game, the free one, a $19.99 USD Squadron Edition, and a $49.99 Imperium Edition. This post explains the changes:

We didn't put in a bunch of pay walls. There is only one. Upgrade to Premium. And when you purchase more than 20,000 RTC, you get to spend the 20,000 RTC, it's not used to upgrade. It's a threshold you have to pass, nothing else.

As always, you don't have to buy a single thing in the in-game store to get the best stuff, that all comes from playing and we'll continue to keep it that way.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
NieR:Automata Released
KONA Released
WARTILE Early Access
Mass Effect: Andromeda 4K Trailer
SMITE Turning Three
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Warhammer 40,000 - Eternal Crusade Free Edition Launched
Diablo III Adding Build Switching and Perfect Items 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.