Diablo III Adding Build Switching and Perfect Items 		  

Battle.net gives us an idea of what to expect from the version 2.5.0 patch for Diablo III, which they say is "just around the corner" for the action/RPG sequel. Among other things, this adds the ability to store up to five complete builds for each character to be able to switch easily. This is a quality-of-life improvement so convenient that may generate agita that it's taken this long to get it implemented (though that it will not redistribute Paragon points is disappointing). The patch will also include a new crafting materials UI, Adventure Mode updates, and a new class of very rare ancient items that come with literally perfect rolls. Here's word on these Primal Ancients:
