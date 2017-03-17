 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Diablo III Adding Build Switching and Perfect Items

[Mar 17, 2017, 09:42 am ET] - 5 Comments

Battle.net gives us an idea of what to expect from the version 2.5.0 patch for Diablo III, which they say is "just around the corner" for the action/RPG sequel. Among other things, this adds the ability to store up to five complete builds for each character to be able to switch easily. This is a quality-of-life improvement so convenient that may generate agita that it's taken this long to get it implemented (though that it will not redistribute Paragon points is disappointing). The patch will also include a new crafting materials UI, Adventure Mode updates, and a new class of very rare ancient items that come with literally perfect rolls. Here's word on these Primal Ancients:

Primal Ancients are Ancient items with perfectly rolled affixes. This means every affix including Primary, Secondary, and Legendary are at their ideal value, whether that means the maximum or minimum value. While the items don’t try to guess what kind of affixes are perfect for your build, you can be certain that they will roll with a couple specific rules. First, they will always drop with the appropriate main stat for your class (Strength for Barbarian/Crusader, Dexterity for Demon Hunter/Monk, and Intelligence for Witch Doctor/Wizard). Second, they will always have the ideal number of sockets for that item. For pants, chest, and jewelry, this means the maximum number of sockets. Since ideally you will want to use a Ramaladni's Gift on your weapon, Primal weapons will roll with no sockets.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
NieR:Automata Released
KONA Released
WARTILE Early Access
Mass Effect: Andromeda 4K Trailer
SMITE Turning Three
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Warhammer 40,000 - Eternal Crusade Free Edition Launched
Diablo III Adding Build Switching and Perfect Items 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.