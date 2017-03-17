 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

The Surge in May

[Mar 17, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - 2 Comments

Deck13 offers a new CGI trailer for The Surge, celebrating their announcement of a May 16th release date for the action/RPG. They are also accepting preorders for those overwhelmed by a surge of desire for a few bonus items and faith in the developer. The Windows version is coming through Steam, and this post has further details on the trailer and pre-purchases. Here's a rundown on the game:

Set in a heavily dystopian future as Earth nears the end of its life, those who remain in the overpopulated cities must work to survive as social programs become saturated by an ageing population and increasing environmental diseases. As the intelligence of technology incrementally increased over the years, many jobs for the human race had been made redundant, forcing Earth's citizens to head out into the suburbs seeking labor, aided by exoskeletons to improve their efficiency. The world of The Surge offers a very grim vision of the future, where the evolution of our technology, our society and our relation with the environment led to a decadent state of the Human civilization. The Surge features innovative combat mechanics and an original character progression system based on modular upgrades gained through tight, visceral combat.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
NieR:Automata Released
KONA Released
WARTILE Early Access
Mass Effect: Andromeda 4K Trailer
SMITE Turning Three
Evening Patches
On Sale
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Warhammer 40,000 - Eternal Crusade Free Edition Launched
Diablo III Adding Build Switching and Perfect Items 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.