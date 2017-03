The Surge in May

Set in a heavily dystopian future as Earth nears the end of its life, those who remain in the overpopulated cities must work to survive as social programs become saturated by an ageing population and increasing environmental diseases. As the intelligence of technology incrementally increased over the years, many jobs for the human race had been made redundant, forcing Earth's citizens to head out into the suburbs seeking labor, aided by exoskeletons to improve their efficiency. The world of The Surge offers a very grim vision of the future, where the evolution of our technology, our society and our relation with the environment led to a decadent state of the Human civilization. The Surge features innovative combat mechanics and an original character progression system based on modular upgrades gained through tight, visceral combat.

Deck13 offers a new CGI trailer for, celebrating their announcement of a May 16th release date for the action/RPG. They are also accepting preorders for those overwhelmed by a surge of desire for a few bonus items and faith in the developer. The Windows version is coming through Steam , and this post has further details on the trailer and pre-purchases. Here's a rundown on the game: