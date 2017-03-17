The Surge in May

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Deck13 offers a new CGI trailer for The Surge, celebrating their announcement of a May 16th release date for the action/RPG. They are also accepting preorders for those overwhelmed by a surge of desire for a few bonus items and faith in the developer. The Windows version is coming through Steam, and this post has further details on the trailer and pre-purchases. Here's a rundown on the game:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 March 2017, 19:49.
Chatbear Announcements.