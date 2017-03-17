Sniper Elite 4 DLC Next Week

DEATHSTORM PART 1: INCEPTION is the opening chapter and mission in the three-part campaign, playable from start to finish for 1-2 players. Set after the events of the main game, the first chapter takes players to the colder terrain of northern Italy, and a Nazi naval base recently targeted in a bombing run.



With imposing scaffolding, a German destroyer and myriad Kriegsmarine soldiers to negotiate, Karl Fairburne must help finish what the bombing run started. But his primary mission concerns the secret Manhattan Project: To retrieve a critical, mysterious package codenamed Deathstorm...



The new SNIPER ELITE®4 content doesn't end there; The NIGHT FIGHTER EXPANSION PACK also arrives on March 21st, It includes three new weapons, night-time camo rifle skins for eight weapons and new male and female characters skins.



Multiplayer fans, meanwhile, can look forward to ELIMINATION, a brand new mode that also drops on March 21st, and it's FREE.



This two-team mode for up to 12 players is all about trying to whittle down your opponent's numbers. If you kill an enemy player, they're forced to sit out on the sidelines. But if their team kills one of your teammates, they tag back in one of their sidelined comrades. In Elimination, all is not lost, even when you're 1 v 6.



SNIPER ELITE®4 players are getting their first FREE multiplayer map on March 21st too, called NIGHT WOODS. As previously pledged by Rebellion, ALL additional multiplayer maps and modes for the game will be FREE.