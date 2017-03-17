Sniper Elite 4 DLC Next Week

Rebellion tells us to expect the first chapter of Deathstorm
DLC for
Sniper Elite 4
on March 21st for the Windows and console editions of the
sharpshooting sequel. This brings new content, but also comes along with
additional multiplayer content that is free to all owners of the game, even
without the DLC. Here's word on the DLC and the free multiplayer game mode and
map that are coming next week:
DEATHSTORM PART 1: INCEPTION is the
opening chapter and mission in the three-part campaign, playable from start to
finish for 1-2 players. Set after the events of the main game, the first chapter
takes players to the colder terrain of northern Italy, and a Nazi naval base
recently targeted in a bombing run.
With imposing scaffolding, a German destroyer and myriad Kriegsmarine soldiers
to negotiate, Karl Fairburne must help finish what the bombing run started. But
his primary mission concerns the secret Manhattan Project: To retrieve a
critical, mysterious package codenamed Deathstorm...
The new SNIPER ELITE®4 content doesn't end there; The NIGHT FIGHTER EXPANSION
PACK also arrives on March 21st, It includes three new weapons, night-time camo
rifle skins for eight weapons and new male and female characters skins.
Multiplayer fans, meanwhile, can look forward to ELIMINATION, a brand new mode
that also drops on March 21st, and it's FREE.
This two-team mode for up to 12 players is all about trying to whittle down your
opponent's numbers. If you kill an enemy player, they're forced to sit out on
the sidelines. But if their team kills one of your teammates, they tag back in
one of their sidelined comrades. In Elimination, all is not lost, even when
you're 1 v 6.
SNIPER ELITE®4 players are getting their first FREE multiplayer map on March
21st too, called NIGHT WOODS. As previously pledged by Rebellion, ALL additional
multiplayer maps and modes for the game will be FREE.