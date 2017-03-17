Dungeons & Dragons Online Adds New Class

Dragonborn

The Dragonborn come to the shores of Xen’drik, for The Prophecy demands it. The Dragons of Argonnessen send their bravest, boldest, and strongest to fulfill their legacy. Be one that takes up this challenge, to fulfill The Prophecy, and show the world of Eberron what it means to have fire in your heart. Start off with bonuses in Strength and Charisma and perfect your build in millions of ways! Free to VIPs, and available in the DDO Store.



New Adventure Pack

Tests arise for all adventurers in Dragonblood Prophecy. Creatures and beasts of all kinds have rallied to help the Dragons who are wreaking havoc through-out Stormreach. Two new dungeons and one raid come to life, The Newcomers and Black and Blue. Both adventures are available in the new Adventure Pack: Dragonblood Prophecy. Add a run in Reaper Mode, for either dungeon, for an extra challenge. Enjoy the new Raid: Riding the Storm Out, with Guildmates and Friends! Kor-Kaza has taken control of an ancient giant site with immense power, enough to wash Stormreach into the sea. You must stop this! Breach the site of the ancient people, stop the raging storm, and smite the dragon where it stands. Free to VIPs, and available in the DDO Store.



Racial Reincarnation

Reincarnation has now expanded! Get Racial Past Life Feats when you reincarnate to add additional flavor and customization to your vault of heroes. Want to get started? Find the Heroic Heart of Blood, available now in the DDO Store and via Tokens of the Twelve in-game.