Dungeons & Dragons Online Adds New Class

DDO.com
has release
notes for a new update 35 that's now live in Dungeons & Dragons Online
,
the D&D MMORPG (thanks Dave). This includes a new Dragonborn class (we suggest
Skyrim as your character's name), a new Adventure Pack, and enhanced
Reincarnation. Here's word on all three:
Dragonborn
The Dragonborn come to the shores of Xen’drik, for The Prophecy demands it. The
Dragons of Argonnessen send their bravest, boldest, and strongest to fulfill
their legacy. Be one that takes up this challenge, to fulfill The Prophecy, and
show the world of Eberron what it means to have fire in your heart. Start off
with bonuses in Strength and Charisma and perfect your build in millions of
ways! Free to VIPs, and available in the DDO Store.
New Adventure Pack
Tests arise for all adventurers in Dragonblood Prophecy. Creatures and beasts of
all kinds have rallied to help the Dragons who are wreaking havoc through-out
Stormreach. Two new dungeons and one raid come to life, The Newcomers and Black
and Blue. Both adventures are available in the new Adventure Pack: Dragonblood
Prophecy. Add a run in Reaper Mode, for either dungeon, for an extra challenge.
Enjoy the new Raid: Riding the Storm Out, with Guildmates and Friends! Kor-Kaza
has taken control of an ancient giant site with immense power, enough to wash
Stormreach into the sea. You must stop this! Breach the site of the ancient
people, stop the raging storm, and smite the dragon where it stands. Free to
VIPs, and available in the DDO Store.
Racial Reincarnation
Reincarnation has now expanded! Get Racial Past Life Feats when you reincarnate
to add additional flavor and customization to your vault of heroes. Want to get
started? Find the Heroic Heart of Blood, available now in the DDO Store and via
Tokens of the Twelve in-game.