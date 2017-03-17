Blizzard Seeks to Reduce Overwatch Draws

|
Responding to a post on the Overwatch Forums, Blizzard's Jeff Kaplan agrees with the sentiment of the post complaining about draws in Overwatch. He says testing of changes meant to reduce their frequency will begin soon in the multiplayer shooter: "We have changes coming to the PTR very soon. These changes will greatly diminish the number of draws. More details inc. extremely soon." In a later post he makes a finer distinction about what game modes he's discussing: "We're also working on reducing Capture the Flag draws and elimination draws but those changes are further out."
