Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

[Mar 17, 2017, 09:41 am ET] - 12 Comments

  • STARFIGHTER INC by Impeller Studios — Kickstarter. "Starfighter Inc. puts you in the cockpit of the future in a hard science-fiction based multiplayer space combat simulator, featuring hardcore shooter gameplay in the spirit of X-Wing vs. TIE-Fighter, but with unprecedented depth and sophistication. Starfighter Inc. combines the lethality and permadeath of Counter-Strike with the technical depth and customization of World of Warships. The key difference is that players operate a variety of nuclear-powered single and multi-crew fighters, reconnaissance ships, strike craft, and support ships, with weapons ranging from lasers, railguns, and missiles, to electronic and cyber warfare capabilities."

