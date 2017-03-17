Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

STARFIGHTER INC by Impeller Studios — Kickstarter. "Starfighter Inc.
puts you in the cockpit of the future in a hard science-fiction based
multiplayer space combat simulator, featuring hardcore shooter gameplay in
the spirit of X-Wing vs. TIE-Fighter, but with unprecedented depth and
sophistication. Starfighter Inc. combines the lethality and permadeath of
Counter-Strike with the technical depth and customization of World of
Warships. The key difference is that players operate a variety of
nuclear-powered single and multi-crew fighters, reconnaissance ships, strike
craft, and support ships, with weapons ranging from lasers, railguns, and
missiles, to electronic and cyber warfare capabilities."