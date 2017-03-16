 
Sid Meier's Civilization VI Demo

[Mar 16, 2017, 7:42 pm ET] - 5 Comments

The Steam page for Sid Meier's Civilization VI now offers a playable demo for the turn-based strategy sequel. This comes as a bit of a surprise, since the game was released well over a year five months ago, but better late than never. The game is currently on sale for those who enjoy their sample. Here's a rundown on the demo:

Players who download the Sid Meier’s Civilization VI demo will be able to play as China, led by Qin Shi Huang and take their first steps building a new civilization for up to 60 turns in to the game. For those completely new to the Civilization series the demo also includes the tutorial from the full game to introduce and guide beginners to the world of Civilization.

Sid Meier's Civilization VI Demo
