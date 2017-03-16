 
Quake Champions Trailer

[Mar 16, 2017, 7:42 pm ET] - 2 Comments

Bethesda.net now offers a new trailer from Quake Champions, introducing the game's Scalebearer champion. They go into detail on the character's abilities, and provide the following overview:

This warlord of the marauding Greiss plundered the technology of countless worlds to strengthen his armies. But defeat by a reclusive, phase-shifting race led to his exile. Obsessed with vengeance, he discovered their power source: an ancient shrine holding a seething sphere of liquid within. When at last he slaughtered its guardians and entered, the sphere consumed him – and he vanished. He awoke in the Dreamlands, a bizarre, brutal realm, transformed by arcane energy. Now he seeks a way back to the waking world to regain his command and wield his newfound might.

