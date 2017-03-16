Turok 2 Remaster Released

|
GOG.com and Steam announce the release of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, the remastered version of the first-person shooter sequel, with each site offering a 25% launch discount. The update is the work of Night Dive Studios, who also remade the original Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and GOG.com is offering an additional 25% discount for those who already own that version of Turok. Here's a trailer, and here's word:
