Turok 2 Remaster Released

[Mar 16, 2017, 7:42 pm ET] - 1 Comment

GOG.com and Steam announce the release of Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, the remastered version of the first-person shooter sequel, with each site offering a 25% launch discount. The update is the work of Night Dive Studios, who also remade the original Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and GOG.com is offering an additional 25% discount for those who already own that version of Turok. Here's a trailer, and here's word:

Prehistoric reptiles and assorted monstrosities are running rampant until a new Turok rises to fight them. To compliment his heroic bloodlust, he's bringing 20+ badass weapons, remastered graphics, and carefully enhanced gameplay.

