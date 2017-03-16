 
Endless Space 2 New Faction Reveal

[Mar 16, 2017, 7:42 pm ET] - Post a Comment

A community post reveals the Riftborn, a new faction coming to Endless Space 2, the 4X space strategy sequel. The update is accompanied by this prologue trailer and here are some of the details they provide:

The Riftborn are the seventh playable faction in Endless Space 2 and also completely new to the Endless universe. Their gameplay revolves around a unique mechanic: the control of time, which they use to their advantage and to completely change the course of the game.

"Hailing from an alternate dimension orthogonal to the Endless universe, the Riftborn would've happily led out their abstract, timeless existences entirely ignorant of galactic strife, were it not for a breach that precipitated a disaster of unimaginable proportions. Like a poisoned blade slashed deep into clean flesh, the rift acted as a source of terrible disorder in the Riftborn's pristine, geometrical universe. Desperate, unable to halt the disease's advance no matter what they tried, the Riftborn took the last available course of action that might lead to their survival: Together with their strange time-shifting abilities, they stepped into the Endless universe."

