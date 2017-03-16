 
LawBreakers Closed Beta Begins

[Mar 16, 2017, 7:42 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Closed beta testing is now underway for LawBreakers, the upcoming multiplayer shooter from Cliff Bleszinski and Boss Key Productions. These patch notes outline all the changes made since the game's alpha test and also list known issues and bugs that may be encountered along the way. This beta will run for three days, but they promise more testing to come, and urge all who are interested in participating to sign up on the LawBreakers website. Here's word:

Closed Beta #1 starts tomorrow morning (Thursday March 16th - 9am PT/ Noon ET / 4pm UTC). If you played in Alpha, you are going to experience a lot of changes. If you're new to LawBreakers, welcome to a whole new world of gravity-defying combat! Below are the Patch Notes listing all the big-ticket additions and changes that have been implemented since the last Alpha test.

We look forward to hearing your feedback on Discord or the Official Forums.

NEW CONTENT, CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

  • New: party and team voice chat powered by Discord
  • New Roles: Battle Medic, Juggernaut & Gunslinger
  • New Maps: Mammoth & Station
  • Balance updates on original Roles and Modes
  • Updated HUD and UI/Menus
  • Tutorial videos added to menus
  • New: Stash Boxes and light cosmetic customization for testing purposes only - will not transfer to future BETAs or full release (just a small sample)
  • In-Game Achievements
  • More robust Settings menu
  • Enhanced scoring events system
  • Improved in-game text chat
  • Healthbars and optional damage numbers
  • Optional alternative hit impact sounds
  • Skill based matchmaking first pass - Work in Progress
  • Auto-balance between matches
  • Reduced warm up time to 15s
  • Health pickups
  • Auto import Steam friends
  • Improved profile, player stats, match history
  • Improved netcode
  • Performance and loading times optimizations
  • First pass gamepad support

