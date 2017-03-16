LawBreakers Closed Beta Begins

|
Closed beta testing is now underway for LawBreakers, the upcoming multiplayer shooter from Cliff Bleszinski and Boss Key Productions. These patch notes outline all the changes made since the game's alpha test and also list known issues and bugs that may be encountered along the way. This beta will run for three days, but they promise more testing to come, and urge all who are interested in participating to sign up on the LawBreakers website. Here's word:
