LawBreakers Closed Beta Begins

Closed Beta #1 starts tomorrow morning (Thursday March 16th - 9am PT/ Noon ET / 4pm UTC). If you played in Alpha, you are going to experience a lot of changes. If you're new to LawBreakers, welcome to a whole new world of gravity-defying combat! Below are the Patch Notes listing all the big-ticket additions and changes that have been implemented since the last Alpha test.



We look forward to hearing your feedback on Discord or the Official Forums.



NEW CONTENT, CHANGES & IMPROVEMENTS

New: party and team voice chat powered by Discord

New Roles: Battle Medic, Juggernaut & Gunslinger

New Maps: Mammoth & Station

Balance updates on original Roles and Modes

Updated HUD and UI/Menus

Tutorial videos added to menus

New: Stash Boxes and light cosmetic customization for testing purposes only - will not transfer to future BETAs or full release (just a small sample)

In-Game Achievements

More robust Settings menu

Enhanced scoring events system

Improved in-game text chat

Healthbars and optional damage numbers

Optional alternative hit impact sounds

Skill based matchmaking first pass - Work in Progress

Auto-balance between matches

Reduced warm up time to 15s

Health pickups

Auto import Steam friends

Improved profile, player stats, match history

Improved netcode

Performance and loading times optimizations

First pass gamepad support