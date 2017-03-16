 
Telltale CEO Departs

[Mar 16, 2017, 7:42 pm ET] - 1 Comment

Kevin Bruner today stepped down as CEO of Telltale Games, a position he assumed in place of company co-founder Dan "Roseanne" Connors in 2015. Connors will resume the role, and Bruner will remain on the company's board during the transition. Feel free to place bets on whether he will end up CEO again. Bruner announced the news in an internal mail which is reproduced on Kotaku. They also have a follow-up statement from the company on the news:

Telltale head of creative communications Job Stauffer tells Kotaku: “Kevin has led Telltale over the past couple of years after he stepped into the CEO role for co-founder Dan Connors in 2015. With Kevin departing, Telltale is fortunate to have Dan here to step back seamlessly into the CEO role.”

