Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Criminal Past DLC for Linux

The minimum system requirements for A Criminal Past are an Intel Core i3-4130/AMD FX8350 processor running Ubuntu 16.10 64-bit or SteamOS 2.0, 8GB of RAM and a 2GB NVIDIA 680 GPU or better. The recommended system requirements are an Intel Core i7-3770K processor running Ubuntu 16.10 64-bit or SteamOS 2.0, 16GB of RAM and a 6GB NVIDIA 1060 GPU or better. NVIDIA GPUs require driver version 367.57 or better. AMD and Intel GPUs are not supported at this time.

Feral Interactive announces that theDLC foris now available for the Linux edition of the action/RPG, with the OS X edition "coming soon." They offer details on this site , though the story of the DLC is obviously unchanged from Windows. Here's a refresher on that: "Set before the events of Mankind Divided, play as covert operative Adam Jensen in his first mission for Task Force 29. Posing as a convicted criminal, Jensen is transferred deep into a hostile, high-security prison for augmented felons. His mission is to track down and retrieve sensitive information from a fellow undercover agent." Here are some specifics on the kind of penguin-powered PC this requires: