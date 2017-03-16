 
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Criminal Past DLC for Linux

[Mar 16, 2017, 7:42 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Feral Interactive announces that the Criminal Past DLC for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is now available for the Linux edition of the action/RPG, with the OS X edition "coming soon." They offer details on this site, though the story of the DLC is obviously unchanged from Windows. Here's a refresher on that: "Set before the events of Mankind Divided, play as covert operative Adam Jensen in his first mission for Task Force 29. Posing as a convicted criminal, Jensen is transferred deep into a hostile, high-security prison for augmented felons. His mission is to track down and retrieve sensitive information from a fellow undercover agent." Here are some specifics on the kind of penguin-powered PC this requires:

The minimum system requirements for A Criminal Past are an Intel Core i3-4130/AMD FX8350 processor running Ubuntu 16.10 64-bit or SteamOS 2.0, 8GB of RAM and a 2GB NVIDIA 680 GPU or better. The recommended system requirements are an Intel Core i7-3770K processor running Ubuntu 16.10 64-bit or SteamOS 2.0, 16GB of RAM and a 6GB NVIDIA 1060 GPU or better. NVIDIA GPUs require driver version 367.57 or better. AMD and Intel GPUs are not supported at this time.

