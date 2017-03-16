Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Criminal Past DLC for Linux

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Feral Interactive announces that the Criminal Past DLC for Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is now available for the Linux edition of the action/RPG, with the OS X edition "coming soon." They offer details on this site, though the story of the DLC is obviously unchanged from Windows. Here's a refresher on that: "Set before the events of Mankind Divided, play as covert operative Adam Jensen in his first mission for Task Force 29. Posing as a convicted criminal, Jensen is transferred deep into a hostile, high-security prison for augmented felons. His mission is to track down and retrieve sensitive information from a fellow undercover agent." Here are some specifics on the kind of penguin-powered PC this requires:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 17 March 2017, 02:14.
Chatbear Announcements.