Clone Drone in the Danger Zone on Steam

[Mar 16, 2017, 7:42 pm ET] - 3 Comments

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is now in early access on Steam, offering a Windows and OS X sword fighting game where players attempt to destroy each other's surrogate robot bodies with voxel swords. This post has details on what's new in the game for its Steam release, and outlines how Itch.io customers can get a free Steam key of their own. Here's the quick pitch for the game:

In Clone Drone in the Danger Zone, your human consciousness is trapped inside a new robot body! Fight your way to freedom in a variety of game modes. Watch opponents get sliced into little bits, or crush them with a giant hammer. Set enemies ablaze and watch as they burn into smoldering little voxel bits. Fight to save your consciousness. THERE IS NO ESCAPE, HUMAN!

