Tower Kingdom Beta

[Mar 16, 2017, 7:42 pm ET] - Post a Comment

Tower Kingdom is now live, offering beta access to this free-to-play massively multiplayer tower defense game. The beta is closed, as they specify it is limited to 10,000 users. Here's an outline:

Tower kingdom is a TD game built on the principle of the traditional tower defence genre with some role-playing elements. Players will gain experience and skill points while playing which they can then invest to better suit their desired playing style.

The aim of tower kingdom is to construct powerful and upgradable towers to fend off creatures travelling along a specific route. Towers can be constructed anywhere on the green highlighted areas on the grid. Each tower has unique features to enhance your gaming experience and make it exciting and fun to play. The challenge of the game lies in developing a strategic network of defensive platforms to hold out against constant waves of creatures that will try to reach your base/objective.

Tower Kingdom offers a wide range of decisions on how to go about constructing your defensive network as the towers in Tower Kingdom require power to function properly thus the player will have to manage his/her power generation and supply, while also deciding when to upgrade his/her offensive/support towers.

When you allow too many creatures to reach your base/objective, you’ll suffer a defeat.

