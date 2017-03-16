Tower Kingdom Beta

Tower Kingdom
is now live,
offering beta access to this free-to-play massively multiplayer tower defense
game. The beta is closed, as they specify it is limited to 10,000 users. Here's
an outline:
Tower kingdom is a TD game built on the principle of the
traditional tower defence genre with some role-playing elements. Players will
gain experience and skill points while playing which they can then invest to
better suit their desired playing style.
The aim of tower kingdom is to construct powerful and upgradable towers to fend
off creatures travelling along a specific route. Towers can be constructed
anywhere on the green highlighted areas on the grid. Each tower has unique
features to enhance your gaming experience and make it exciting and fun to play.
The challenge of the game lies in developing a strategic network of defensive
platforms to hold out against constant waves of creatures that will try to reach
your base/objective.
Tower Kingdom offers a wide range of decisions on how to go about constructing
your defensive network as the towers in Tower Kingdom require power to function
properly thus the player will have to manage his/her power generation and
supply, while also deciding when to upgrade his/her offensive/support towers.
When you allow too many creatures to reach your base/objective, you’ll suffer a
defeat.