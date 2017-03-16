Codex of Victory Released

1C announces that Codex of Victory has been released today. This sci-fi turn-based strategy with real-time base building elements, is now available for Windows, Linux and Mac OS via Steam and other digital stores.



Ino-Co Plus, the developer of Codex of Victory, has mustered all of its experience with successful past titles such as Majesty 2, Elven Legacy, Warlock, Gunspell, to fuse two closely-related strategic gameplay types. And not only will Codex of Victory keep players going throughout its extensive singleplayer campaign, as head-to-head online combat with detailed unit customization options offers a great chance to test one’s strategic and tactical skills against friends.



Codex of Victory also offers a demo version on Steam (Windows, Linux, Mac OS) to introduce gamers to the forthcoming breakout of war between humans and the Augments.