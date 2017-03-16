Shadow Warrior 2 Free DLC

The Shadow Warrior 2: Bounty Hunt Part 1 DLC piles on the action with fourteen wild new missions, two dazzling new weapons, and four tantalizing new perks for Lo Wang and the gang. Battle alone or with up to four ninjas in crime in some of the most over the top missions yet like Plague of the Bunny Lords, 50 Shades of Shade, and Danger Zone on Mt. Akuma. Strike at the demon hordes with new perks like Revenge and Shared Pain or arm up with the new Medusa Ray and EX-GF01 minigun.