Prey Typhon Trailer

[Mar 16, 2017, 12:25 pm ET] - 5 Comments

Bethesda.net has a new "Typhon Guide" for Prey, looking at the aliens in Arkane Studios' upcoming first-person shooter. This explains the philosophy behind their design and some details on how they operate. They also provide a trailer with a quick look at some of the species you will encounter along the way. Here's the intro with a bit on what this is all about:

Something has gone very, very wrong aboard Talos I. What began as an experiment aimed at bettering humanity has turned into a full-on alien infestation by the previously contained entities called Typhon. Morgan Yu, who is at the center of these experiments, now must fight the Typhon aboard the highly advanced space station owned by the TranStar Corporation. But what exactly are these aliens? Check out this video from TranStar’s Typhon Research Team:

