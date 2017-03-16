 
Smite Rivals On Hold

[Mar 16, 2017, 10:15 am ET] - Post a Comment

Hi-Rez Studios has placed development of Smite Rivals "on hold," reports Kotaku, even though the SMITE spin-off was announced less than 10 weeks ago. They express disappointment in how the Clash Royale-style game was turning out in this brief official statement:

We made a decision this week to put Smite Rivals on hold. While we are still excited by the general concept of Smite Rivals, it was clear after early testing that the game needed significant additional development before releasing. With Smite Tactics, our turn-based strategy game set in the Smite Universe, performing well, we have decided to focus our energies on that for the time being.

Smite Rivals On Hold
