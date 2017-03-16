 
Mass Effect: Andromeda Early Access

[Mar 16, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 27 Comments

Origin now offers early access to Mass Effect: Andromeda, providing a first crack the new installment in the spacey shooter/RPG series for Origin Access customers, though some were apparently able to access this extra-early. This includes 10 hours of access, with your progress carrying over to the full game, and it includes both single-player and multiplayer modes. This may not be working out exactly as Electronic Arts would hope, however, as VG247 has a collection of memes and gifs showing off the game's facial animations, which are drawing lots of criticism for being not great. They point to this video with a look at the problem.

New AMD ReLive Drivers
