Outlast 2 Refused Classification In Australia

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
Kotaku Australia has a report that Outlast 2 was Refused Classification by Australia's censors, along with a follow up explaining the reasoning. The classification refusal means the game will not be for sale down under, where some strict standards remain in place, despite the addition of an adult's R18+ rating a few years ago. They say they've inquired whether a re-cut version of the game will be submitted for classification, but have not yet received a response. They also have a detailed description of the scene that triggered banning the game. They also have a description of the offending scene, which describes an "implied sexual assault." That's pretty explicit (hope the AU censors don't get them for posting details from the AU censors), but they have their more general description of the problem:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 March 2017, 17:49.
Chatbear Announcements.