Outlast 2 Refused Classification In Australia

[Mar 16, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 3 Comments

Kotaku Australia has a report that Outlast 2 was Refused Classification by Australia's censors, along with a follow up explaining the reasoning. The classification refusal means the game will not be for sale down under, where some strict standards remain in place, despite the addition of an adult's R18+ rating a few years ago. They say they've inquired whether a re-cut version of the game will be submitted for classification, but have not yet received a response. They also have a detailed description of the scene that triggered banning the game. They also have a description of the offending scene, which describes an "implied sexual assault." That's pretty explicit (hope the AU censors don't get them for posting details from the AU censors), but they have their more general description of the problem:

But Outlast 2 will not be rated in Australia. The board's decision, which have been provided to Kotaku Australia, was based on multiple scenes where - even though it is implied that the main character, Blake, is hallucinating - sexual violence is implied.

