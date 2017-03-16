MS Game Chat Transcription

Today, Microsoft is releasing a new pilot feature available on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs called Game Chat Transcription. This feature allows speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, offering a new way to communicate that creates a more accessible and inclusive gaming experience for everyone.



Game Chat Transcription works in two ways:

Speech-to-text provides the ability to convert all player’s voice communications in the game chat into text, so the player using this feature can read the text on their screen in real-time.

Text-to-speech provides the ability for players using this feature to have their typed text spoken aloud to other players in the game.

Game Chat Transcription will initially be available in Halo Wars 2, with the goal of adding support for more games in the future. We think you will enjoy using this cool new feature, so be sure to try it out!



How to activate this feature:

Go to Settings > All settings > Ease of Access > Game Chat Transcription. To transcribe other players’ voices into text, select Speech-to-text. To have your chat text read aloud to other players, select Text-to-speech. To choose the voice that other players will hear when your chat text is read aloud, select one of the available voices in the Text-to-speech voice menu.

Xbox feature improvements are ongoing and we love receiving your feedback, because it empowers us to achieve more and continue doing better! Please keep reaching out via our Xbox UserVoice forum.



For more information on Game Chat Transcription, please visit this Xbox support page.