 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

MS Game Chat Transcription

[Mar 16, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 2 Comments

The Microsoft Accessibility Blog has details on new game chat transcription features coming to Windows 10 and Xbox One. This will allow voice-to-text translation as well as the ability to convert text-to-voice. The first game supporting this is Halo Wars 2, and they offer instructions on how to enable this option:

Today, Microsoft is releasing a new pilot feature available on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs called Game Chat Transcription. This feature allows speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, offering a new way to communicate that creates a more accessible and inclusive gaming experience for everyone.

Game Chat Transcription works in two ways:

  • Speech-to-text provides the ability to convert all player’s voice communications in the game chat into text, so the player using this feature can read the text on their screen in real-time.
  • Text-to-speech provides the ability for players using this feature to have their typed text spoken aloud to other players in the game.

Game Chat Transcription will initially be available in Halo Wars 2, with the goal of adding support for more games in the future. We think you will enjoy using this cool new feature, so be sure to try it out!

How to activate this feature:

  1. Go to Settings > All settings > Ease of Access > Game Chat Transcription.
  2. To transcribe other players’ voices into text, select Speech-to-text.
  3. To have your chat text read aloud to other players, select Text-to-speech.
  4. To choose the voice that other players will hear when your chat text is read aloud, select one of the available voices in the Text-to-speech voice menu.

Xbox feature improvements are ongoing and we love receiving your feedback, because it empowers us to achieve more and continue doing better! Please keep reaching out via our Xbox UserVoice forum.

For more information on Game Chat Transcription, please visit this Xbox support page.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Codex of Victory Released
Shadow Warrior 2 Free DLC
Prey Typhon Trailer
Smite Rivals On Hold
Mass Effect: Andromeda Early Access
Outlast 2 Refused Classification In Australia
MS Game Chat Transcription
MS Forcing Win10 on Latest CPUs?
Morning Crowdfunding Roundup
Op Ed
Morning Consolidation
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Double Your SMITE 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.