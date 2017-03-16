MS Game Chat Transcription

The
Microsoft Accessibility Blog
has details on new game chat transcription
features coming to Windows 10 and Xbox One. This will allow voice-to-text
translation as well as the ability to convert text-to-voice. The first game
supporting this is Halo Wars 2, and they offer instructions on how to enable
this option:
Today, Microsoft is releasing a new pilot feature available
on Xbox One and Windows 10 PCs called Game Chat Transcription. This feature
allows speech-to-text and text-to-speech capabilities, offering a new way to
communicate that creates a more accessible and inclusive gaming experience for
everyone.
Game Chat Transcription works in two ways:
- Speech-to-text provides the ability to convert all player’s voice
communications in the game chat into text, so the player using this feature
can read the text on their screen in real-time.
- Text-to-speech provides the ability for players using this feature to
have their typed text spoken aloud to other players in the game.
Game Chat Transcription will initially be available in Halo Wars 2, with the
goal of adding support for more games in the future. We think you will enjoy
using this cool new feature, so be sure to try it out!
How to activate this feature:
- Go to Settings > All settings > Ease of Access >
Game Chat Transcription.
- To transcribe other players’ voices into text,
select Speech-to-text.
- To have your chat text read aloud to other
players, select Text-to-speech.
- To choose the voice that other players will hear
when your chat text is read aloud, select one of the available voices in the
Text-to-speech voice menu.
Xbox feature improvements are ongoing and we love receiving your feedback,
because it empowers us to achieve more and continue doing better! Please keep
reaching out via our Xbox UserVoice forum.
For more information on Game Chat Transcription, please visit this
Xbox support page.