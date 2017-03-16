 
MS Forcing Win10 on Latest CPUs?

[Mar 16, 2017, 10:03 am ET] - 30 Comments

Microsoft Support explains that the latest AMD and Intel CPUs running older versions of Windows may be turned away at the door by Windows Update, saying impacted users will have to update to Windows 10 for driver and OS updates (thanks DSOGaming). Here's the situation:

Symptoms
When you try to scan or download updates through Windows Update, you receive the following error message:

Unsupported Hardware
Your PC uses a processor that isn’t supported on this version of Windows and you won’t receive updates.

Additionally, you may see an error message on the Windows Update window that resembles the following:

Windows could not search for new updates
An error occurred while checking for new updates for your computer.
Error(s) found:
Code 80240037 Windows Update encountered an unknown error.

Cause
This error occurs because new processor generations require the latest Windows version for support. For example, Windows 10 is the only Windows version that is supported on the following processor generations:

  • Intel seventh (7th)-generation processors
  • AMD “Bristol Ridge”
  • Qualcomm “8996"

Because of how this support policy is implemented, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7 devices that have a seventh generation or a later generation processor may no longer be able to scan or download updates through Windows Update or Microsoft Update.

Resolution
We recommend that you upgrade Windows 8.1-based and Window 7-based computers to Windows 10 if those computers have a processor that is from any of the following generations:

  • Intel seventh (7th)-generation "Intel Core" processor or a later generation
  • AMD seventh (7th)-generation (“Bristol Ridge") processor or a later generation
  • Qualcomm “8996" processor or a later generation

