MS Forcing Win10 on Latest CPUs?

Microsoft Support explains
that the latest AMD and Intel CPUs running older
versions of Windows may be turned away at the door by Windows Update, saying
impacted users will have to update to Windows 10 for driver and OS updates
(thanks
DSOGaming
). Here's the situation:
Symptoms
When you try to scan or download updates through Windows Update, you receive the
following error message:
Unsupported Hardware
Your PC uses a processor that isn’t supported on this version of Windows and
you won’t receive updates.
Additionally, you may see an error message on the Windows Update window that
resembles the following:
Windows could not search for new updates
An error occurred while checking for new updates for your computer.
Error(s) found:
Code 80240037 Windows Update encountered an unknown error.
Cause
This error occurs because new processor generations require the latest Windows
version for support. For example, Windows 10 is the only Windows version that is
supported on the following processor generations:
- Intel seventh (7th)-generation processors
- AMD “Bristol Ridge”
- Qualcomm “8996"
Because of how this support policy is implemented, Windows 8.1 and Windows 7
devices that have a seventh generation or a later generation processor may no
longer be able to scan or download updates through Windows Update or Microsoft
Update.
Resolution
We recommend that you upgrade Windows 8.1-based and Window 7-based computers to
Windows 10 if those computers have a processor that is from any of the following
generations:
- Intel seventh (7th)-generation "Intel Core"
processor or a later generation
- AMD seventh (7th)-generation (“Bristol Ridge")
processor or a later generation
- Qualcomm “8996" processor or a later generation