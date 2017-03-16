Morning Crowdfunding Roundup

Little Hawk by bZillions, Inc. — Kickstarter. 2D platformer. "Along the
way, as Little Hawk, you must use your keen instincts, quick reflexes, and
unwavering resolve to overcome many challenging obstacles, enemies, and
dangers. While you make your way through various zones, Princess Kyra is
trapped in the dungeons deep beneath a cursed castle. After completing each
zone, you must play as Kyra and try to ascend from the bowels of the castle
toward your ultimate escape. But even in escape, the chance for peril still
remains."