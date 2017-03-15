 
New AMD ReLive Drivers

[Mar 15, 2017, 9:02 pm ET] - 2 Comments

AMD Support now offers new version 17.3.2 Crimson Edition ReLive (electric boogaloo) drivers for AMD graphics cards. These offer optimizations for Mass Effect Andromeda. The list of fixes is pretty short this time around:

Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.3.2 Highlights

Support For

  • Mass Effect™: Andromeda
    • Up to 12% performance improvement measured on Radeon RX 480 8GB when compared to Radeon Software Crimson ReLive edition 17.3.1RS-112
    • AMD Optimized Tessellation Profile added

Fixed Issues

  • Texture corruption may be observed in The Division™ on some surfaces using the DirectX®12 API.
  • For Honor™ may experience texture flickering or a black screen in game menus or when performing a task switch in 4x Multi GPU system configurations.

