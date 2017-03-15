New AMD ReLive Drivers

|
|Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ. News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines Twitter
|
AMD Support now offers new version 17.3.2 Crimson Edition ReLive (electric boogaloo) drivers for AMD graphics cards. These offer optimizations for Mass Effect Andromeda. The list of fixes is pretty short this time around:
Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.
Privacy Policy.
News CGI copyright © 1999-2017 James "furn" Furness &
Blue's News.
All rights reserved.
Chatbear v1.4.0/blue++: Page generated 16 March 2017, 00:54.
Chatbear Announcements.