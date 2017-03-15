 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Double Your SMITE

[Mar 15, 2017, 9:02 pm ET] - 1 Comment

The SMITE website announces Saint Patrick's Day will kick off a "double everything weekend in Hi-Rez Studios' MOBA:

You must be feeling lucky! St. Patrick’s Day is upon us.

On this day, may your Worshipers, XP, and Favor outnumber the shamrocks that grow and may trouble on the battleground avoid you wherever you go!

*Ahem* Beginning Friday, March 17th, earn double Worshipers, XP, and Favor all weekend long!

This event will begin Friday, March 17th at 5:00 am EDT and end Monday, March 20th at 5:00 am EDT.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
New AMD ReLive Drivers
Double Your SMITE
NVIDIA FCAT VR Benchmark
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Story Trailer
Sailaway Announced
Evening Crowdfunding Roundup
Evening Patches
On Sale
Gatherings & Competitions
Evening Previews
Evening Consolidation
Evening Mobilization
Evening Metaverse
Evening Tech Bits
Evening Safety Dance
Evening Legal Briefs
etc., etc.
Into the Black
Space Hulk: Deathwing Adds Content
Rainbow Six Siege Mid-Season Reinforcements Today 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.