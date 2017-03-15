Double Your SMITE

You must be feeling lucky! St. Patrick’s Day is upon us.



On this day, may your Worshipers, XP, and Favor outnumber the shamrocks that grow and may trouble on the battleground avoid you wherever you go!



*Ahem* Beginning Friday, March 17th, earn double Worshipers, XP, and Favor all weekend long!



This event will begin Friday, March 17th at 5:00 am EDT and end Monday, March 20th at 5:00 am EDT.