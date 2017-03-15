NVIDIA FCAT VR Benchmark

The
GeForce website
offers a new virtual reality performance benchmark tool
called FCAT
VR
. Here's the deal on this free download:
In 2013 NVIDIA
revolutionized graphics card benchmarking with the release of FCAT, a free tool
that enabled gamers and reviewers to test not only FPS,
but also the smoothness and quality of gameplay on all GPUs. With FCAT,
performance could for the first time be measured in intricate detail, revealing
micro-stutters, dropped frames, incorrect multi-GPU framepacing, and much more.
Now, the best GPUs are those that are fast and smooth, giving gamers a far more
enjoyable experience in every game.
Today we’re releasing
FCAT VR,
enabling reviewers, game developers, hardware manufacturers, and enthusiasts to
reliably test the performance of Virtual Reality PC games, where fast, smooth
performance prevents stuttery unresponsive gameplay, which can lead to eye
strain and discomfort.
Before now, Virtual Reality testing relied on general benchmarking tools,
synthetic tests, and hacked-together solutions, which failed to reveal the true
performance of GPUs in VR games. With FCAT VR, we read performance data from
NVIDIA driver stats, Event Tracing for Windows (ETW) events for Oculus Rift, and
SteamVR’s performance API data for HTC Vive to generate precise VR performance
data on all GPUs.