Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Story Trailer

The bond between brothers can be complicated, yet unmistakable. From the creators of the Sniper Ghost Warrior and Lords of the Fallen series, CI Games is proud to share a sneak peek into the deep relationship Jon and Robert North have in the Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Brothers Trailer.



Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/Mxb-DgD0SXg



Having been raised on a ranch at the foot of the Colorado Rockies, Jon and his younger brother, Robert, were always best friends and also their own greatest rivals. Their family always considered military service the highest form of patriotism, so it was no surprise that both of them enlisted as soon as they were able to.



But while Jon has been shaped into a resolutely “follow the book” type of Marine, Robert quickly rose through the ranks of the US Navy–despite using sometimes using unorthodox methods–and became more rebellious and skeptical of authority along the way. Robert deeply loves his older brother, but also believes that an old-school way of thinking in warfare will inevitably leave Jon behind.



The question that remains is who captured Jon’s brother, Robert, and did he want to be captured?



Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 tells the story of brotherhood, faith and betrayal in the most complete sniper experience ever. Take the role of an American sniper named Jonathan North, who is dropped into enemy territory in northern Georgia, nearby Russian borders. Explore large open-world maps with dynamic weather and a day and night cycle that actually impacts play and decisions. Customize weapon equipment, accessories, vehicles and a drone, and utilize the three pillars of gameplay to your liking: Sniper, Ghost and Warrior.



Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 launches on the PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One and Windows PC on April 25, 2017.