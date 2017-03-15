Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 Story Trailer

A new trailer from
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 takes a look at a band of brothers, or at least a duet,
introducing story elements from the upcoming sharpshooting sequel. What follows
is the accompanying announcement:
The bond between brothers can be
complicated, yet unmistakable. From the creators of the Sniper Ghost Warrior and
Lords of the Fallen series, CI Games is proud to share a sneak peek into the
deep relationship Jon and Robert North have in the Sniper Ghost Warrior 3
Brothers Trailer.
Having been raised on a ranch at the foot of the Colorado Rockies, Jon and his
younger brother, Robert, were always best friends and also their own greatest
rivals. Their family always considered military service the highest form of
patriotism, so it was no surprise that both of them enlisted as soon as they
were able to.
But while Jon has been shaped into a resolutely “follow the book” type of
Marine, Robert quickly rose through the ranks of the US Navy–despite using
sometimes using unorthodox methods–and became more rebellious and skeptical of
authority along the way. Robert deeply loves his older brother, but also
believes that an old-school way of thinking in warfare will inevitably leave Jon
behind.
The question that remains is who captured Jon’s brother, Robert, and did he want
to be captured?
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 tells the story of brotherhood, faith and betrayal in the
most complete sniper experience ever. Take the role of an American sniper named
Jonathan North, who is dropped into enemy territory in northern Georgia, nearby
Russian borders. Explore large open-world maps with dynamic weather and a day
and night cycle that actually impacts play and decisions. Customize weapon
equipment, accessories, vehicles and a drone, and utilize the three pillars of
gameplay to your liking: Sniper, Ghost and Warrior.
Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 launches on the PlayStation®4 system, Xbox One and
Windows PC on April 25, 2017.