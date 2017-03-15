Sailaway Announced

New and experienced sailors alike are able to take to the high seas with Sailaway– the ultimate sailing simulator that brings the world’s oceans to the comfort of your home. Published by new independent games publisher, The Irregular Corporation and developed by OrbCreation, the ultimate sailing simulator is coming this spring on PC and Mac for £29.99 / $39.99 / €36.99.



OrbCreation has recreated the oceans of the planet with unparalleled accuracy with a detailed world map: In Sailaway, making a trip across the Pacific takes months, just as it would on a real boat. With a persistent online world, adjust your settings and your boat will continue to sail even if you aren’t online. Receive updates via email as your boat continues its progress, but don't forget to check in often – with real-time weather data pulled from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) conditions can change in just a few hours.



Choose from three types of ultra-detailed boats, a 38' Cruiser, a Mini-Transat or a 45' Classic Yacht – all accurately modelled with comprehensive controls and set a course for adventure. Featuring accurately modelled waves and water colour based on your location (waves and wave behaviour differs from ocean to ocean!), and accurately modelled day and night sky, Sailaway is the most advanced sailing simulator on the market.



With a range of difficulty settings, Sailaway allows for adjustments for even the most novice players to blossom into fully fledged sailors, while providing advanced features to challenge seasoned lifelong captains.



The developers at Orbcreation also understand the world's oceans can be a lonely place, so they have designed an in-game real-time global, local and group chat which will allow you to communicate freely with other sailors to organize your own voyages or pass on sailing tips. These features also allow you to invite others onto your boat to help tackle the voyage ahead – and if you fancy some friendly competition, Sailaway includes options to create your own races with start/finish lines. Reign as master of the wind with online leaderboards and challenge one another for the top spot.



“Sailaway started as an experiment to see if it would be feasible to create a sailboat that responds to sail trim changes” said Richard Knol, the one-man development force behind Sailaway, “but it soon transformed into a full time passion project, in which every aspect of sailing was being implemented in the most comprehensive way possible.”



With an established fanbase, Sailaway plans to utilize Steam Early Access to continue to shape the game's difficulty curves and take input on boats, tutorials, challenges, events and community features. More content is planned for the game and players are encouraged to give feedback.



Stuart Morton, producer at The Irregular Corporation said, “It was clear from the moment we saw Sailaway that it would have massive appeal in the simulation market. It is a lovingly crafted experience and there are no details spared.”



For more information about Sailaway please visit www.sailawaysimulator.com.