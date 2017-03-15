Sailaway Announced

The Sailaway website is
now online, revealing development of this sailing simulator that will allow you
to set an open course for the virgin sea. They offer
this teaser trailer
for the project, which they say is coming to Windows and OS X. The kicker here
is that travel in the game is real-time, so traversing an ocean will take
months, with your boat playing on without you when you are offline. A gathering
New and experienced sailors alike are able to take to the
high seas with Sailaway– the ultimate sailing simulator that brings the world’s
oceans to the comfort of your home. Published by new independent games
publisher, The Irregular Corporation and developed by OrbCreation, the ultimate
sailing simulator is coming this spring on PC and Mac for £29.99 / $39.99 /
€36.99.
OrbCreation has recreated the oceans of the planet with unparalleled accuracy
with a detailed world map: In Sailaway, making a trip across the Pacific takes
months, just as it would on a real boat. With a persistent online world, adjust
your settings and your boat will continue to sail even if you aren’t online.
Receive updates via email as your boat continues its progress, but don't forget
to check in often – with real-time weather data pulled from the National Oceanic
and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) conditions can change in just a few hours.
Choose from three types of ultra-detailed boats, a 38' Cruiser, a Mini-Transat
or a 45' Classic Yacht – all accurately modelled with comprehensive controls and
set a course for adventure. Featuring accurately modelled waves and water colour
based on your location (waves and wave behaviour differs from ocean to ocean!),
and accurately modelled day and night sky, Sailaway is the most advanced sailing
simulator on the market.
With a range of difficulty settings, Sailaway allows for adjustments for even
the most novice players to blossom into fully fledged sailors, while providing
advanced features to challenge seasoned lifelong captains.
The developers at Orbcreation also understand the world's oceans can be a lonely
place, so they have designed an in-game real-time global, local and group chat
which will allow you to communicate freely with other sailors to organize your
own voyages or pass on sailing tips. These features also allow you to invite
others onto your boat to help tackle the voyage ahead – and if you fancy some
friendly competition, Sailaway includes options to create your own races with
start/finish lines. Reign as master of the wind with online leaderboards and
challenge one another for the top spot.
“Sailaway started as an experiment to see if it would be feasible to create a
sailboat that responds to sail trim changes” said Richard Knol, the one-man
development force behind Sailaway, “but it soon transformed into a full time
passion project, in which every aspect of sailing was being implemented in the
most comprehensive way possible.”
With an established fanbase, Sailaway plans to utilize Steam Early Access to
continue to shape the game's difficulty curves and take input on boats,
tutorials, challenges, events and community features. More content is planned
for the game and players are encouraged to give feedback.
Stuart Morton, producer at The Irregular Corporation said, “It was clear from
the moment we saw Sailaway that it would have massive appeal in the simulation
market. It is a lovingly crafted experience and there are no details spared.”