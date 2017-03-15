Space Hulk: Deathwing Adds Content

This patch brings a host of fixes and improvements – we’d like to extend a huge thanks to all players that have played the beta and given us feedback. Your help has been extremely useful in the continued improvement of our game.



Our first priority after the release was to fix the most urgent technical issues. That's why the main changes of this patch are technical fixes - we updated the graphical engine and rebuilt all the levels.



Here is a short list of features and improvements of the update:

More weapons in Multiplayer – this includes the addition of the Heavy Flamer and Hellfire.

Expanded class loadouts in Multiplayer – each class has more choice of what to bring into battle!

Improved multiplayer load times – simultaneous loading time for all players.

Performance improvements.

Loading time improvements.

General stability improvements.

Multiplayer experience improvements.

Improved Anti-Aliasing options.

Hardware-related issues Fixes (on AMD GC).

That's only the first step and there are still many more exciting things to come, as we’ll be supporting our game with free content updates throughout the year.



We'll now focus on improving gameplay and content based on your feedback since launch - replay value and multiplayer long term progression are our main priorities.