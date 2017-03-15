 
Send News. Want a reply? Read this. More in the FAQ.   News Forum - All Forums - Mobile - PDA - RSS Headlines  RSS Headlines   Twitter  Twitter
Customize
User Settings
Styles:
LAN Parties
Upcoming one-time events:

Regularly scheduled events

Space Hulk: Deathwing Adds Content

[Mar 15, 2017, 10:02 am ET] - 15 Comments

Streum On Studio announces the release of a new update for Space Hulk: Deathwing, their Warhammer 40K first-person shooter. This adds new content, and kicks off a sale on Steam where the game is 33% off. This post has the patch notes on what's new:

This patch brings a host of fixes and improvements – we’d like to extend a huge thanks to all players that have played the beta and given us feedback. Your help has been extremely useful in the continued improvement of our game.

Our first priority after the release was to fix the most urgent technical issues. That's why the main changes of this patch are technical fixes - we updated the graphical engine and rebuilt all the levels.

Here is a short list of features and improvements of the update:

  • More weapons in Multiplayer – this includes the addition of the Heavy Flamer and Hellfire.
  • Expanded class loadouts in Multiplayer – each class has more choice of what to bring into battle!
  • Improved multiplayer load times – simultaneous loading time for all players.
  • Performance improvements.
  • Loading time improvements.
  • General stability improvements.
  • Multiplayer experience improvements.
  • Improved Anti-Aliasing options.
  • Hardware-related issues Fixes (on AMD GC).

That's only the first step and there are still many more exciting things to come, as we’ll be supporting our game with free content updates throughout the year.

We'll now focus on improving gameplay and content based on your feedback since launch - replay value and multiplayer long term progression are our main priorities.

Email Digg Facebook Twitter   Share More    

 

  
   Current Headlines
Space Hulk: Deathwing Adds Content
Rainbow Six Siege Mid-Season Reinforcements Today
VR Sports Released
Motorsport Manager Trailer
Morning Patches
Morning Interviews
Morning Mobilization
Morning Metaverse
Morning Tech Bits
Morning Safety Dance
Morning Legal Briefs
Game Reviews
Hardware Reviews
etc.
Out of the Blue
Starbreeze Investing in System Shock 3
Full Throttle Remastered Next Month
Dead Rising 4 on Steam
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered St. Paddy's Event
Mass Effect: Andromeda Multiplayer Video 		  

 


footer

Blue's News logo

Copyright © 1996-2017 Stephen Heaslip. All rights reserved.
All trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

Privacy Policy.