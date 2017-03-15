Space Hulk: Deathwing Adds Content

Streum On Studio announces the release of a new update for Space Hulk:
Deathwing, their Warhammer 40K first-person shooter. This adds new content, and
kicks off a sale on Steam
where the game is 33% off.
This post
has the patch notes on what's new:
This patch brings a host
of fixes and improvements – we’d like to extend a huge thanks to all players
that have played the beta and given us feedback. Your help has been extremely
useful in the continued improvement of our game.
Our first priority after the release was to fix the most urgent technical
issues. That's why the main changes of this patch are technical fixes - we
updated the graphical engine and rebuilt all the levels.
Here is a short list of features and improvements of the update:
- More weapons in Multiplayer – this includes the
addition of the Heavy Flamer and Hellfire.
- Expanded class loadouts in Multiplayer – each
class has more choice of what to bring into battle!
- Improved multiplayer load times – simultaneous
loading time for all players.
- Performance improvements.
- Loading time improvements.
- General stability improvements.
- Multiplayer experience improvements.
- Improved Anti-Aliasing options.
- Hardware-related issues Fixes (on AMD GC).
That's only the first step and there are still many more exciting things to
come, as we’ll be supporting our game with free content updates throughout the
year.
We'll now focus on improving gameplay and content based on your feedback since
launch - replay value and multiplayer long term progression are our main
priorities.