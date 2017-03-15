Rainbow Six Siege Mid-Season Reinforcements Today

UbiBlog
has details on a mid-season patch coming to Rainbow Six Siege
later today. This includes new scope technology and upgrades for several
operators. The details they offer on the patch include mention of plans to open
a test server to ease the process of updating the game in the future:
The
sniping-est operator in the Siege stable is about to get an upgrade in the
upcoming Mid-Season Reinforcements update, which deploys Wednesday, March 15. As
the story goes, Timur “Glaz” Glazkov lost a sniper competition to an Operator
named Galanos, from Greece. After the event, Glaz chatted with Galanos about her
attachment technology, and as a result he now packs an upgraded scope that
offers a new layer of thermal visual feedback when aiming down sights. This
feedback will appear even if the defender is obscured by smoke, but will only
work if Glaz has line-of-sight to the target (it doesn’t work through walls).
You can see Glaz taking out a thermally highlighted defender right here:
A few Operators are getting buffs to their special abilities to help make them
more useful in the field. Doc will now be able to overheal to 140 HP instead of
120 HP, in hopes that this buff will make more of a difference in a firefight.
And Buck will get an extra magazine for his Skeleton Key underbarrel shotgun.
Walls, windows, and floors beware.
There are a number of weapon balancing changes en route as well, chief among
them a size reduction for the reticles on the red dot, reflex, and holo sights.
This is to allow for better precision after the realignment of sights
implemented with Operation Velvet Shell. Other specific changes include:
- The DMR’s maximum trigger rate has been lowered to
prevent very rapid firing
- Echo’s MP5SD2 does more damage at medium range
- Thermite’s 556xi is easier to control
- Caveira’s Luison’s damage dropoff has been tweaked
- Jackal’s C7E’s recoil is getting balanced
- Capitao’s PARA-308 is getting a recoil buff
A developer on Rainbow Six Siege once compared applying fixes to the game to
trying to replace a car tire while the vehicle was in motion. To that end, the
team will also launch a technical test server in the weeks following the
Reinforcements to focus on refining technical systems and adding new features.
The first such system will be a streamlined matchmaking process, and more
information on the timing and progress of these projects will be available in
the coming weeks.