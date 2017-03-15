 
VR Sports Released

[Mar 15, 2017, 10:01 am ET] - 1 Comment

Steam now offers VR Sports, a collection of seven sports challenges that require a VR head-mounted display. This video offers a look at what this involves, and here's word on the game, and how it can be fun even for those who were always picked last at the playground:

ABOUT THIS GAME

*This game is a full-body VR experience. Before playing make sure your surroundings are clear of all friends, furniture, children, spouses, cats, dogs, long-lost siblings, and important equipment entrusted to you by your clients.

Choose from a variety of sports

  • Bowling：Select from bowling balls that vary in weight, color and control; Bumper option for bowling beginners
  • Homerun Derby：A great stress reliever and work out! Knock the ball out of the park and into the stars!
  • Soccer：Defend your goal from multiple opponents. Beware of the gold ball...
  • Basketball：Using a classic 3-point contest format, rack up your score in the given time limit. Hit the money ball shot for extra points of course!
  • Japanese Archery：Kyudo. An ancient Japanese tradition. Hold your breath for maximum accuracy and aim for the bulls-eye.
  • Clay Shooting：The classic Olympic sport now in VR! Test your shot as you aim for the flying clay pigeons. Easy to play but requires skill to master!
  • Boxing：Defeat 3 different opponents by dodging, throwing body shots, and landing blows to the face! Shake the controllers to get up if you fall ;)

Features

  • Bad at sports? No problem. For all ages and skill levels. Gamers and families alike can get in on the casual fun.
  • Each sport requires a different set of skills and utilizes completely different controls.
  • With the ranking feature, you can compete with players all over the world to achieve the highest score.
  • Realistic experience in each sport
  • Be prepared for a workout!

