VR Sports Released

ABOUT THIS GAME



*This game is a full-body VR experience. Before playing make sure your surroundings are clear of all friends, furniture, children, spouses, cats, dogs, long-lost siblings, and important equipment entrusted to you by your clients.



Choose from a variety of sports

Bowling:Select from bowling balls that vary in weight, color and control; Bumper option for bowling beginners

Homerun Derby:A great stress reliever and work out! Knock the ball out of the park and into the stars!

Soccer:Defend your goal from multiple opponents. Beware of the gold ball...

Basketball:Using a classic 3-point contest format, rack up your score in the given time limit. Hit the money ball shot for extra points of course!

Japanese Archery:Kyudo. An ancient Japanese tradition. Hold your breath for maximum accuracy and aim for the bulls-eye.

Clay Shooting:The classic Olympic sport now in VR! Test your shot as you aim for the flying clay pigeons. Easy to play but requires skill to master!

Boxing:Defeat 3 different opponents by dodging, throwing body shots, and landing blows to the face! Shake the controllers to get up if you fall ;)

Features