VR Sports Released

Steam
now offers VR
Sports
, a collection of seven sports challenges that require a VR
head-mounted display. This
video
offers a look at what this involves, and here's word on the game, and
how it can be fun even for those who were always picked last at the playground:
ABOUT THIS GAME
*This game is a full-body VR experience. Before playing make sure your
surroundings are clear of all friends, furniture, children, spouses, cats, dogs,
long-lost siblings, and important equipment entrusted to you by your clients.
Choose from a variety of sports
- Bowling：Select from bowling balls that vary in
weight, color and control; Bumper option for bowling beginners
- Homerun Derby：A great stress reliever and work
out! Knock the ball out of the park and into the stars!
- Soccer：Defend your goal from multiple opponents.
Beware of the gold ball...
- Basketball：Using a classic 3-point contest format,
rack up your score in the given time limit. Hit the money ball shot for
extra points of course!
- Japanese Archery：Kyudo. An ancient Japanese
tradition. Hold your breath for maximum accuracy and aim for the bulls-eye.
- Clay Shooting：The classic Olympic sport now in VR!
Test your shot as you aim for the flying clay pigeons. Easy to play but
requires skill to master!
- Boxing：Defeat 3 different opponents by dodging,
throwing body shots, and landing blows to the face! Shake the controllers to
get up if you fall ;)
Features
- Bad at sports? No problem. For all ages and skill
levels. Gamers and families alike can get in on the casual fun.
- Each sport requires a different set of skills and
utilizes completely different controls.
- With the ranking feature, you can compete with
players all over the world to achieve the highest score.
- Realistic experience in each sport
- Be prepared for a workout!