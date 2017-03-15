VR Sports Released

ABOUT THIS GAME



*This game is a full-body VR experience. Before playing make sure your surroundings are clear of all friends, furniture, children, spouses, cats, dogs, long-lost siblings, and important equipment entrusted to you by your clients.



Choose from a variety of sports

Bowling：Select from bowling balls that vary in weight, color and control; Bumper option for bowling beginners

Homerun Derby：A great stress reliever and work out! Knock the ball out of the park and into the stars!

Soccer：Defend your goal from multiple opponents. Beware of the gold ball...

Basketball：Using a classic 3-point contest format, rack up your score in the given time limit. Hit the money ball shot for extra points of course!

Japanese Archery：Kyudo. An ancient Japanese tradition. Hold your breath for maximum accuracy and aim for the bulls-eye.

Clay Shooting：The classic Olympic sport now in VR! Test your shot as you aim for the flying clay pigeons. Easy to play but requires skill to master!

Boxing：Defeat 3 different opponents by dodging, throwing body shots, and landing blows to the face! Shake the controllers to get up if you fall ;)

Features