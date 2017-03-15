 
Motorsport Manager Trailer

[Mar 15, 2017, 10:01 am ET] - 1 Comment

A new trailer from Motorsport Manager kicks off a "From the Pit Wall" series for the upcoming racing game. Developer Playsport Games is from the U.K., and we never tire of how they spell tyre, which is good, because that's the topic of the new video. Here's word: "Covering everything from the different compounds available, to the importance of finding the correct pressures and the role aerodynamic set-up plays in energising the tyres, this is your chance to find out how to successfully configure your car for a tilt at the top step on the Motorsport Manager™ podium."

